Dana White Tells Jesse Watters About Hulk Hogan's Impact On UFC, America

Dana White grew up during the golden era of American exceptionalism, exemplified by pro-America sports stars, public figures, and politicians. And there might be no better representation of that time period than wrestler Hulk Hogan.

White joined Fox News and "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Thursday night to talk about Hogan's legacy after the legendary titan of 80's entertainment passed away.

Watters asked White what Hulk meant to him, and America. "Yeah I'm 55 years old, so I grew up right when the WWF was massive, and Hulk was becoming a really big star," White said. "And, I watched the WWF back then, and I was a Hulk Hogan fan."

Hulk "defined the era," Watters said, then asked White about appearing at the Republican National Convention with Hogan in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election.

"I was actually on a family vacation, I flew from Italy to Milwaukee, when I got there, they walked me literally right into a holding room where they had me and Kid Rock, but on the way to my room, Hulk grabbed and asked if he could talk to me privately for a second, and he pulled me aside, and you know, I'll never forget that conversation that we had that night," White explained. "He was a good man, he was special, he loved the president, and obviously he loved America."

Dana White Says Hulk Hogan Represented His Favorite Era

Watters asked White about Hogan's sacrifices, the "toll" his career took on his body. White said it exemplified Hogan's passion for what he did and how much he loved his performances.

"Anytime anybody that's in a sport that's physical, you know, they're obviously very passionate, they love the sport, and you know, when you give your body, as these guys do, you're doing it because you love it and it's what you want to do for a living. That's why, whether you're a fighter, a professional wrestler, a football player, it's what you choose to do because it's what your passion is."

"The guy was a real man's man," Watters added. "He was a man's man, that's a fact," White responded.

The 80's era was defined by men's men, as Watters said: "You had Hogan, you had Tyson, you had Trump, these guys were just flying off the wall, the flag was flying, what did that era represent?"

"Listen, I grew up in that era, that's my era," White said. "And I think that everybody, whatever era they grew up in, their best era to them, but, the 80's were incredible. And not just them, Stallone, Arnold, the list goes on of the men's men of that era..Reagan. I mean, I could go on and on. It was the best. I say it all the time, I'm really happy that I grew up in the era I grew up in, the 80's, and I'm really happy that I'm going to be leaving in the era I'm leaving in. I'm very happy with where my time laid out in this world," he added.

So did Hogan and the WWF tee up White at the UFC?

"Yeah, I was more of a boxing guy, but to say that the WWE, boxing, and other things of that type, you know, from the Muhammed Ali's to Hulk Hogan, Vince, Don King, all the guys who paved the way for me to be where I am today," White explained. "All had an impact, and a lasting impression in my life. And definitely, the way that the UFC is today, and the things that I've done to build it, all have a little piece of those guys, and their businesses.

Hogan did represent unabashed love and support for his country and unapologetic patriotism, traits that have unfortunately faded in the decades since. Dana White clearly hasn't forgotten, and it's a good thing he hasn't.