Dana White Swears He's Never Getting Into Politics Again: 'I Want Nothing To Do With This S---'

UFC president Dana White makes a living off running a sports league predicated on men and women fighting each other. But now he knows that UFC is not the only place where the fighting gets rough.

In an interview with the New Yorker over the past weekend, White discussed his brief involvement in politics over this past election cycle. White endorsed president-elect Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Madison Square Garden in October , and that appears to be his last involvement in the political sphere.

"I’m never f---ing doing this again," he said .

Dang, tell us how you really feel, White!

"I want nothing to do with this s---. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics," he continued.

I can’t blame him for reaching that conclusion. I’ve talked with a few former politicians about what their careers were like, and based on those conversations alone, I wouldn’t want to get into it either - and I haven’t even stuck my neck out to the extent White did.

While White may be done, he left an indelible impact on Trump’s run for office and helped a long-time friend get back in the White House.

However, he also noted that Trump’s appearances on several major podcasts - including The Joe Rogan Experience," "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant," Barstool Sports’ podcast "Bussin with the Boys," "Nelk Boys" and "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul - also played a big role in propelling him to victory.

"You’re getting conversations in these podcasts, and you yourself, as a young kid, get to really see who Donald Trump is," he said. "Not the bulls--- you hear from the far-left media."