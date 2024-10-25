Dana White Grants Fan's Wish, Gives Him A Fight On The Spot At Press Conference

Dana White continues to be a man of the people!

The UFC President made one mixed martial arts fan's dreams come true as the amateur fighter shot his shot by hopping on a flight to attend the UFC 308 press conference in Abu Dhabi and ask White if he would give him an opportunity to fight.

25-year-old Nabotov Dorobshokh from Tajikistan approached the open mic part of the press conference, but rather than ask any of the fighters any questions, the 9-0 MMA fighter had a proposition (or more so begged) Dana for an opportunity to show what he has in the octagon.

TALK ABOUT TAKING A CHANCE!

"I am an undefeated elite athlete from Tajikistan, Nabotov Dorobshokh, nine wins, zero losses, Dana, I don’t have a question. I came here for a fight on short notice. I’ve never had a manager. I did it all by myself. Please give me a chance Dana, I want to fight in the UFC. Please give me a chance, I’m ready," the fighter pleaded.

Dana obliged by asking him how old he was (to which he said 25) and his record (9-0) and his weight division (lightweight).

After hearing that and taking a look at the guy who clearly was serious and bold enough to take a shot and ask in the first place, White invited him up on the stage to a round of applause before sending him backstage where the two would eventually further discuss Nabotov's fight chances.

And guess what - it actually worked!

Speaking with TMZ afterwards, Dana said that he is flying to Korea for an upcoming YouTube fight series that he will be partaking in along with UFC great ‘Korean Zombie.’

"I'm going to have [Korean Zombie] put that kid on the card and we're going to find out what he's got. If he wins that night I'll sign him!" Dana told TMZ.

Now that is awesome. I don't know anything about Nabotov but I DO know that I will 100% be rooting for him in this match because I absolutely love this story. Sometimes all you gotta do is put it all on the line and just ask.