Dana White Calls for Unity And Respect Across Party Lines, Clarifies Obama Meeting

UFC Chief's comments on 60 Minutes were more than anecdotes from a sports executive; they were a patriotic statement.

UFC President Dana White has never shied away from speaking his mind, and his recent appearance on 60 Minutes was no exception.

In a country where political divisions dominate headlines, White offered a refreshing, unapologetically pro-American perspective that emphasized unity, respect for the office of the presidency, and pride in citizenship.

During the interview, White recalled attending a presidential inauguration, where he sat behind several former presidents.

Media speculation suggested tension between White and former President Barack Obama, but White clarified the moment himself. He recounted how Obama turned around, extended his hand, and congratulated him on his success.

White responded simply and respectfully: "Thank you very much, Mr. President." For him, it was proof that "respect can transcend political divides."

Beyond Politics: Respect for the Presidency

One of the most striking parts of White’s comments was his acknowledgment of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"I’m an American, and whoever is the president of the United States is my president," White said. "You don’t hear me running around yelling, ‘That guy’s not my president.’"

At a time when partisan loyalty often overshadows national loyalty, this statement reflected a deep respect for the institution of the presidency. White made it clear that, regardless of personal beliefs, the office deserves respect and honor.

He also explained how the UFC would treat any current or former president who wanted to attend a fight: "If the sitting president or an ex-president of the United States wants to come to your event, you treat them with respect."

Friendship and Loyalty: White and Trump

White’s views on the presidency also stem from a personal relationship with Donald Trump that stretches back decades. Long before the UFC became a global powerhouse, Trump opened his Atlantic City casinos to the fledgling promotion when few venues would take the risk.

White has never forgotten that gesture: "I would never say anything negative about Donald Trump, because he was there when other people weren’t," he has said. He often describes Trump as "one of my very good friends."

Over the years, their friendship has grown into mutual loyalty. White introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention, appeared at rallies, and routinely defended him in the press.

Meanwhile, Trump has remained a high-profile presence at UFC events.

For White, their bond is about more than politics — it is rooted in loyalty, gratitude, and respect.

White’s message underscored the essence of American pride: the belief that despite differences, there is a shared commitment to the nation and its institutions. His story highlighted the ability of Americans from different backgrounds to recognize achievement and success without political filters.

In today’s climate, where animosity between political camps often dominates, White’s reminder that respect and unity are still possible feels both timely and patriotic. His perspective reflects the American ideal that while leaders may change, the country remains stronger when its citizens put the nation first.

That respect for the presidency will soon take on historic visibility. White has confirmed that the UFC will stage a fight on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2026, as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

"It is definitely going to happen," White said. "We’re going to put on the biggest fight we’ve ever done, right at the White House, on July Fourth."

The spectacle has already generated buzz, with stars like Conor McGregor publicly naming their price to headline, and Jon Jones floated as a potential participant【navlist†source】. While no lineup has been finalized, White’s confidence reflects both his promotional skill and his close working relationship with Trump.

The logistics — weather, cage setup, security, and seating — pose unique challenges, but White remains undeterred. "We’ll figure it out. If the President of the United States wants this fight at the White House, it’s happening."

More Than Sports: A Patriotic Statement

Dana White’s comments on 60 Minutes were more than anecdotes from a sports executive; they were a patriotic statement.

By emphasizing respect for the presidency and pride in being an American, White delivered a message that resonates far beyond the UFC. His story — and the upcoming White House fight — reflect what America is truly about: unity, respect, and an unwavering commitment to the nation.

