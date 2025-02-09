Dana White Takes Flamethrower To The Media In Epic Rant: 'F**king Sh*t'

Dana White crushed the media with another classic rant.

The UFC President isn't a fan of the media, and he's made that clear too many times to count. In fact, Dana White vs. the media is often more entertaining than the fights in the actual octagon.

Well, he gifted fans with another golden rant that is a must-watch.

Dana White crushes Australia's media.

UFC 312 was a monster event Saturday in Sydney, Australia, and the biggest moment came after the fights were done. The sports mogul cut it loose when talking about dealing with the media in Australia, and he didn't filter his words.

He went all gas, no brakes.

"Listen, for a place that is so tough and the people, everything on land and in the water can kill you. You have the biggest p*ssies I have ever seen in the media in my life. I saw a story where a guy was like: 'I saw Dana do a podcast with the Premier and it made me physically sick'. Holy f*cking sh*t you guys have to have the biggest p*ssies of all time in the media here," White said following UFC 312.

Boom! Roasted!

Watch White cut it loose below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cook, Dana. Cook. This is the kind of energy and passion that has made him such a huge hit with fans for years.

The man says whatever he wants, and there's not anything anyone on the planet can do about it. The man hates reporters, and apparently, the press in Australia is right at the top of the list of people he dislikes the most.

I'm not sure he left much wiggle room after calling them "the biggest p*ssies" he's "ever seen." That's about as straightforward and blunt as it gets.

Death. Taxes. Dana White saying whatever he wants. Three things you can always depend on in life. Let me know your thoughts on his rant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.