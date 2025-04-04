Dan Patrick Reveals Why LeBron James Is Not The G.O.A.T. On 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Dan Patrick appeared on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Friday to discuss who the greatest basketball player ever is - and why LeBron James is not considered that player.

To start off the conversation, Dakick said that there are two players that come to mind in any G.O.A.T. conversation he has.

"The two best players I’ve ever seen - Kareem Abduul-Jabar and Michael Jordan. I think LeBron is right there, but that’s where I’m at," Dakich said.

Patrick concurred that those two players are worthy choices in that debate, and that they hold a similar status in his mind. However, he does recognize that there is a convincing case to be made that James is the best to ever do it.

"With the totality of his career, LeBron is the most decorated player of all time. I have no problem if someone says, ‘LeBron is better than Michael,’" Patrick said.

While the stats are in James’ favor, Patrick does understand that the Los Angeles Lakers forward does not hold the same amount of reverence in the eyes of his fans as Jordan did.

"The problem is, I don’t think people look at LeBron with the same respect that they do Michael. Stephen A. (Smith) is talking about swinging at him. No one ever would say anything like that about Michael Jordan. But it feels like LeBron is not respected in the way that Michael was and is, and I think that hurts him. Plus, people are holding on for dear life (to) their Michael memories," Patrick said.