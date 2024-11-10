Dan Lanning Gives Awesome Patriotic Answer After Reporter Asks Him Condescending Political Question

Instead of asking about the Maryland-Oregon football game he had just witnessed, a reporter decided to ask Ducks head coach Dan Lanning a political question during his postgame press conference. To no surprise, the question had an anti-Donald Trump tone, but Lanning handled the situation in true patriotic fashion.

Oregon improved to 10-0 on the year with its 39-18 win over the Terps on Saturday and will remain the top-ranked team in the country when next week's polls are released. There is plenty to discuss about this Ducks team as the college football regular season wraps up in just a few short weeks, but some in the media can't separate sports from politics.

The overwhelming majority of sports fans want to hear coaches and players talk about their respective sports and could not possibly care less where they stand politically, but big J journalists simply refuse to live in that reality. Lanning randomly being asked about Trump winning the election minutes after his team won a football game is a prime example of that.

"Something non-football related, I believe it was last year, you spoke out about gun violence," the reporter began, trying to make his random question sound somewhat normal. "There was a decision made in this country that I'm sure affects a lot of the players in your locker room as well as the women in your life and the women on your staff."

"What was sort of temperament in the locker room or with your team as a whole with that result we're in, and was that something that sparked one of those ‘get real’ conversations?"

Another reporter insinuating that since Trump is now President-Elect, women in America no longer have any rights and will be forced to live as if we're in the 19th century.

Lanning went on to give a pro-America answer, which clearly wasn't what the reporter was looking for.

"Our guys just work, they just work," Lanning began. "Obviously, gun violence is something that I've been passionate about, but our guys just line up and go to work every single day. I'm glad to be in the country we're in, certainly proud to be an American, and excited about the future of this country, but I'm not one to hop into politics."

So, in other words, the Oregon football players and the team's staff are focused on football, or in other words, focused on their jobs and what they can control.

Lanning saying that he was proud to be an American probably caused the reporter's blood pressure to rise, but the reality is that the majority of folks around the country share that same mindset, and the election results prove it.