Dan Hurley Savagely Trolls Creighton Fans After UConn Picks Up Big-Time Road Win

This year's UConn men's basketball team hasn't resembled anything close to the squads we witnessed win back-to-back national titles the past two seasons, but that hasn't slowed down head coach Dan Hurley from talking trash when an opportunity presents itself.

Hurley is one of the most polarizing figures in all of college hoops, given the fact that he wears his emotions very much on his sleeve and loves nothing more than to raise his voice. You couple those attributes with the fact that he's a phenomenal coach who simply wins basketball games, and he's picked up his fair share of haters, and he certainly added to that group on Tuesday night after the Huskies picked up a road win at Creighton.

With UConn earning what was the program's first win at Creighton, Hurley had a bold parting message for fans still in the arena after the final buzzer.

Not only did he shout "bye, bye" to a group of Bluejays fans, but he started waving before pointing to his hand and shouting "two rings."

You either hate this energy or love this energy, and personally, I absolutely love it.

First and foremost, it's entertaining as hell seeing Hurley screaming at a random group of fans trying to get under his skin after his team just rolled into Omaha and earned a win. Second, Hurley has been the best coach in college basketball for multiple years now and has led his team to back-to-back national titles. There isn't a fanbase in the country worthy of talking any form of trash to him.

He's earned the right to show some emotion towards fiery fans because he's owned college hoops for a considerable stretch as of late.

With their 70-66 win, the Huskies improved to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the Big East. UConn moved from 33rd to 31st in the NET rankings with the road win, leaping one spot ahead of Creighton.

The latest edition of Bracketology has the Huskies as an eight-seed, and if they do enter the tournament as an eight or nine-seed, the No. 1 seed on their side of the bracket will not be pleased with the selection committee.