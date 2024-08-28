Dan Dakich Sides With Deion Sanders Amid Banned Reporter Controversy At Colorado

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Deion Sanders has done something in the media that has divided opinions.

In case you missed it last week, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes athletic department banned Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler from asking questions in future press conferences. Colorado claimed that Keeler had issued "personal attacks" on Sanders and the football program. The school's statement explained that Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities, but not allowed to ask any questions.

According to the Denver Post, the offensive language and "personal attacks" directed at Sanders included "Deposition Deion," the "Bruce Lee of B.S.," calling him a "false prophet," and using phrases like "Planet Prime," drinking "the Deion Kool-Aid," while also saying that the program resembled a "circus."

From the most basic of viewpoints, a coach and athletic department banning a reporter from asking questions in the United States where free speech exists is a bad look, but there are plenty of details about the situation beyond the surface level worth paying attention to, according to OutKick's Dan Dakich.

"Coach Prime did the right thing, at some point you get to stand up for yourself," Dakich explained during Wednesday's edition of ‘Don’t @ Me.'

"Columnist Keeler is really going way too personal, calling him names, and not writing, reporting, and criticizing," Dakich continued. "There isn't a coach alive who can't take a little criticizing, but there also isn't an adult male with a great American penis that is going to sit there and continually let another man rip him and do it personally. Sanders stood up."

Members of ‘Around The Horn,’ a show that ESPN is looking to cancel, spent the early part of the week ripping into Sanders for his decision to ban Keeler.

Disagreeing with panelists who appear on ‘Around The Horn’ is always a smart move, but as Dakich went on to explain, the situation surrounding Keeler being banned is an overreaction simply because someone dared to stand up to the "almighty reporter."

"Nobody, the only people that can stop [Keeler] from doing his job is the Denver Post, or the man himself," Dakich explained. "The man himself stopped himself from getting to ask Deion questions by simply taking things to a level of personal that reporters always bitch, whine, and moan about."

"Somebody is finally standing up to the fat, middle-aged, white reporter. Somebody is finally standing up and holding the fat, middle-aged, white reporter accountable and there is nobody in this world who dislikes it less to be held accountable than the fat, middle-aged, white self-important columnist at a newspaper. See Gregg Doyel."

Dakich's points are more than valid. There is no arguing the idea that reporters, especially veterans of the legacy media game, despise being criticized on any level.