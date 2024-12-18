Dan Campbell Offered Lifetime Supply Of Teeth Whitening Products Following Viral Photo Of Not-So-Pearly Whites

Dan Campbell had a really rough weekend.

It wasn't enough that his Detroit Lions took a 48-42 defeat at home to the Buffalo Bills. Or that the team lost four players to injury — DT Alim McNeill (torn ACL), RB David Montgomery (MCL), CB Carlton Davis (broken jaw), and CB Khalil Dorsey (leg fracture) — in a single game.

No, someone had to go and make Campbell's day even worse by posting this criminally close-up and unflattering photo of the head coach's bottom teeth on social media.

It's unclear if Campbell is a big tobacco or coffee guy — or maybe he was just munching on a chocolate bar on the sideline and didn't have a chance to brush. Regardless, no one wants a close up of their mouth all over the Internet.

On the bright side, though, Campbell might just get an endorsement deal out of it.

The White Pearl Company, a professional teeth-whitening service, has offered to come to Campbell's rescue at no charge.

"After Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell recently went viral for his noticeably stained teeth, we'd like to extend an offer to help tackle this issue head-on," TWPC owner and founder Angely Almazan said. "We are proud to offer Coach Campbell a lifetime supply of our professional teeth whitening products and services to ensure his smile matches the energy and excellence he brings to his team."

Boom, problem solved! If only David Montgomery's knee could be fixed that easily.

Despite Sunday's loss, the Lions are 12-2 — neck and neck with the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North. Campbell & Co. will head to Chicago this weekend to take on the struggling Chicago Bears.