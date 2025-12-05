Dan Campbell Unleashes In Locker Room After Lions Hammer Dallas: WATCH

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was fired up after the Lions earned a season-saving win against Dallas.

The Lions entered the Thursday night game treading water as they attempted to stay in the fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Jared Goff and company took care of business against the Cowboys, and are now sitting at 8-5 following the 44-30 win.

The vibes are certainly high.

Dan Campbell cuts it loose after beating the Cowboys.

Campbell is known for having a ton of adrenaline and giving fired up speeches after big wins. Thursday night was no exception.

He cut it loose in the locker room with a handful of f-bombs as he congratulated the team, but also made clear there's plenty of work still to be done.

Give his comments a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins. This is the kind of passion and fire fans love to see, and Lions fans haven't exactly had a smooth season.

The team entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Many thought the Lions were going to be the best team in the entire league.

As we all know, things rarely shake out in the NFL as expected. It's a brutally tough league. Instead of dominating, the Lions still have very little room for error if they want to make the postseason.

Yet, the players and Campbell have clearly not given up. That's obvious from the video of the team's coach in the locker room.

Next up for the Lions is a roadtrip against the Los Angeles Rams. That game should be an absolute dogfight. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think about Campbell and the Lions.