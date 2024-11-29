Dan Campbell Shares Important Message After Nearly Blowing Thanksgiving Game: WATCH

Dan Campbell had a bit of an unexpected tone after the Detroit Lions barely beat the Bears.

The Lions squeaked out a 23-20 win after the Bears showed some of the worst clock management in recent memory. Instead of taking the team's final timeout, the Bears decided to run the clock down from 32 seconds to about six seconds to run one final play of the game.

It failed to score a TD, and the Lions left the field 11-1.

Dan Campbell has dialed back tone reacting to the Lions beating the Bears.

Generally speaking, Dan Campbell gives pretty fired up and epic speeches after wins. He's a content machine, and that's why the OutKick audience loves him so much. However, he wasn't vibing with that kind of energy after the Lions almost blew it against the Bears.

Campbell told the team the following, in part, when reacting to the win:

"If you're not built the way we are, you don't win that game. So, we came out, and we were humming pretty good. It wasn't perfect. [Buzzer sound] We gave them life. Then they started coming back, and it took a lot. How about our defense, man? How about our defense? That's what it's all about. Even when they came out and scored, offensively we answered right back with a score. That helped win the game. Jack Fox, the punt all the way down to the f*cking one in a critical moment. That's what we do. We compliment each other."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yeah, I think it's safe to say Campbell is very aware of how lucky the Lions were to leave the field with a win.

The Lions were up 23-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Bears got it to 23-20 with a little under six minutes left, and then were in prime position to at least tie the game.

In theory, there was enough time for the Bears to go for the jugular and score to win the game. Instead, Matt Eberflus and Caleb Williams put on a masterclass of what to *NOT* do with a timeout remaining and the clock winding down.

It's understandable why Campbell might not have been as fired up as usual after the game. The Lions are lucky to have won that game at home.

Next up is a Thursday night showdown with the Green Bay Packers this upcoming Thursday night. Should be a fun one. Let me know what you think of Campbell and the Lions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.