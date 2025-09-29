Dan Campbell Cuts It Loose With Unexpected Comments After Lions Blowout Victory: WATCH

Dan Campbell shared an unexpected reality check for the Lions after blowing out Cleveland.

The Lions improved to 3-1 on the season after smacking the Browns 34-10 at home. It's the third straight team for Campbell and his players after opening the season with a loss.

All three wins have been in dominating fashion, but that doesn't mean the man running the Lions is satisfied or impressed.

Dan Campbell shares unexpected comments after the Lions blow out Cleveland.

Campbell is known for his locker room speeches, and regularly goes viral. However, he took a bit of a different approach after the Lions won Sunday:

It wasn't good enough.

"We had a big win the other night. Short week, we had to get back and we did what we had to do. Now, it wasn't good enough if I'm being totally honest with you. There's so many areas where we shot ourselves in the foot, and we cannot do that. I'm just being honest. Now, it's not going to ruin our Sunday," a very fired up Campbell told his team in the locker room after the game.

You can watch his speech in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The standard is the standard and in Campbell's eyes, winning by 24 doesn't mean the job was done perfectly.

That's the kind of attitude and energy all fans should want from their coaches. There's always more work to do. There's always room for improvement.

The Lions absolutely dismantled Joe Flacco and the Browns. I'm fairly certain everyone watching was more than satisfied by what unfolded.

Not Dan Campbell. He wants to see improvement. He had a serious Nick Saban style vibe in the video above, and I say that as a compliment.

Next up for Detroit is Cincinnati. We'll find out if they can keep the momentum rolling. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.