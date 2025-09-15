Dan Campbell Unleashes In The Locker Room After Lions Blowout Chicago: WATCH

Ladies and gentlemen, Dan Campbell is back.

The Lions got humiliated week one to start the NFL season in the opener against the Green Bay Packers. It was a pathetic performance, and the questions immediately started.

Was Campbell's success tied to his former OC Ben Johnson?

Well, I think it's safe to say Campbell shut everyone up on Sunday.

Dan Campbell gives fiery speech after crushing the Bears.

The Lions boat raced the Bears and Ben Johnson 52-31 on Sunday afternoon, and I'm not going to lie to you all.

It felt like Campbell might have been purposely running up the score on his old OC. Seems like the Lions were out to prove a point.

One of the best parts about Campbell is you can always count on that guy to give you some epic moments after a big one.

Well, fans have the first one of the season after the Lions improved to 1-1. He cut it loose in the locker room…..and his face was as red as a tomato.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to flood in on X to celebrate the fact Campbell is doing what he does best:

Amping the boys up.

Now, are the Lions that fans saw Sunday representative of the team or is the performance against Green Bay what's actually going to be normal?

It's a small sample size of two games, but they couldn't have looked more different. The Lions looked amazing against the Bears. Detroit looked like complete trash against Green Bay.

Complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

For the sake of my mental health, I hope the performance against the Bears is a sign of things to come. Not sure I can handle repeat performances of week one. We'll see how it all shakes out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.