Lions Coach Dan Campbell Shares Heartwarming Quote About Loving Dogs

Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't just a football guy.

He's also a pro-dog guy.

If you're an OutKick reader, then there's a very high chance you also love dogs.

There are few things in life better than a great dog. Whether they're around to hunt, provide protection or just as a friend, dogs are awesome. Campbell seems to know! They just love their owners for who they are.

"I love my dogs. Dogs love you for what you are. They don’t have bad days. That’s pretty cool," Campbell told the media Wednesday.

Dan Campbell loves his dogs.

There's no doubt that the Lions coach is 100% correct. Humans have a million things to worry about and to spend time thinking about.

Dogs? They only think of the humans they're sharing life with, and they're always happy to see you walk through the door after a long day of work.

Unlike humans, dogs don't fake emotions. They love their owners and are eager to be happy. Having a bad day? Just hang out with your dog and it will turn around quickly.

Seriously, look how awesome this photo is below. That's pure joy from Campbell and his dog.

I lost my best dog, Jake, about a decade ago. That dog was a beast in the field, and was willing to die to keep the family safe. It was like watching a robot in action when he ordered him to get work.

Now, I have my fiancée's dog, Dusty. He's not much of an attack dog, but he's not too bad. I enjoy his company.

Does he enjoy mine? Jury is still out on that one.

Props to Dan Campbell and everyone else out there who loves dogs.