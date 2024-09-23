Dan Campbell Gives Fired Up Locker Room Speech After 'Gritty' Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was full of energy after the Detroit Lions improved to 2-1.

The Lions won a tough 20-13 battle Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and while it wasn't pretty at many points, a win is a win.

It doesn't have to look good on the field as long as Detroit and Campbell leave the field with a win. That's what happened against Kyler Murray and company, and he was happy to watch it all unfold.

Dan Campbell celebrates beating the Cardinals.

The Detroit Lions leader is known for giving great locker room speeches, and he didn't disappoint at all after taking it to the Cardinals.

"That's the way to get back in the win column, alright. Which doesn't surprise me one bit. You guys came to work. It was the best week we've had, and here's what I love, man. This week, we talked about it. This was one of those gritty, unglorious games you were going to have to play, and you did that across the board, man. At the end of the day, that's our baseline," a fired up Campbell said in the locker room after the victory.

Check out his speech below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how can you not love Dan Campbell if you're a football fan? I don't care if you like the Lions or not. It makes no difference to me.

You simply can't deny that Campbell is the kind of guy you'd want in your foxhole. He's the kind of guy you'd run through a brick wall for.

He's a football guy through and through, and it's awesome hearing him talk about how the Lions earned a "gritty" and "unglorious" win.

As a fan of the Lions, I wouldn't have it any other way.

Next up for the Lions is Seattle on Monday Night Football. Can't wait. Let me know what you think about Campbell and Detroit at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.