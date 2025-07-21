Fake AI Video Of NFL Coach As A Baby Giving Hype Speeches Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny: WATCH

An incredible AI video of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is going viral for all the right reasons.

The Lions went 15-2 last season, but were unfortunately bounced in the playoffs in their first game against the Commanders.

The team suffered too many injuries and simply couldn't plug the holes when it mattered most. It was a disappointing end to an otherwise great season.

AI Dan Campbell video goes viral.

Now, the team is preparing to roar into the 2025 campaign, and fans of Campbell have the perfect video to make people laugh.

A popular social media trend is to use AI to turn people into babies. Comedian Theo Von seems to have the most baby videos out there, but there are countless other examples of Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, JD Vance and just about anyone else you can think of.

Well, buckle up because someone turned Campbell into a baby for his most viral hype speeches and press conferences.

If you only watch one video today and need some humor in your life, then I suggest you make it this one. Smash the play button on the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I know many of us have concerns about artificial intelligence and if it's spiraling out of control. Those concerns are 100% justified. We certainly need to be careful.

Having said that, these baby videos get me every single time, and this one is easily among the funniest I've ever seen.

Watching AI baby Dan Campbell talk about biting off kneecaps and burying people is awesome. The video above is a fun reminder of what the internet can be at its best.

Have fun with it, and don't take anything too seriously. After all, nobody is getting out of this life alive. You might as well enjoy it.

What do you think about the video and AI in general? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.