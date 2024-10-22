Dan Campbell Has Hilarious Response To Chris Christie Calling Him Classless: WATCH

Dan Campbell had the perfect response to Chris Christie saying he has no class.

The former New Jersey Governor decided to go after Campbell after the Lions blasted the Cowboys to the tune of 47-9. The problem? Apparently, running up the score is classless!

"That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class. Never has. It's fine. It's fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that's the way he is, and what goes around comes around," Christie said following the blowout win.

Pretty strange beef for Christie to spark, but Campbell isn't sweating it.

Dan Campbell responds to Chris Christie's classless claim.

Fresh off winning a tight game against the Vikings and improving to 5-1, the Detroit head coach was asked about the situation. Instead of getting in the mud, he fired off a classic Campbell response.

"The last time somebody called me classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle, alright. So, but no, it's all good. I'm not worried about it," Campbell told the media Monday when asked about Christie's comments.

Is Dan Campbell the man or is Dan Campbell the man? The answer is yes. He's coaching one of the best teams in the NFL, and not taking one second of time to worry about what Chris Christie - who was last relevant probably a decade ago - has to say about him running up the score.

That response is one of pure confidence and fans loved it. Below are some of the responses people had:

I'm not sure there's a single coach in the league that has more unified fan support than Dan Campbell. The man took the Lions from being a complete and total joke to being one of the most competitive teams in the NFL.

He's also an absolute content machine. The fact he's out here talking about ripping wine straight from the bottle in response to Chris Christie is awesome.

