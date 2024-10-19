Chris Christie Blasts Dan Campbell After Lions Beat Cowboys: 'He's Got No Class'

It’s been roughly a week since the Detroit Lions obliterated the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 , and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is still mad about it.

I mean, it’s hard to blame him. Apparently, he’s a die-hard Cowboys fan, and I can attest to the fact that I’m not the best at handling a blowout loss by my team. But I do also think that Christie went wayyyy too far in his criticism of the Lions, particularly coach Dan Campbell.

On a radio hit with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, he lambasted Campbell for calling trick plays late in the game when it was clear Detroit would win.

"That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class. Never has," Christie said . It's fine. It's fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that's the way he is, and what goes around comes around."

Hang on, pump the breaks. We’re talking about the same Dan Campbell, right? The guy who has injected energy into a previously lifeless franchise? The guy who respects his opponents even when his team loses? That Dan Campbell?

To be fair to the ex-governor, he did provide his theory as to why Campbell is classless, but it's not a great one. He said that Campbell was still upset about a Week 17 loss last season in which the Cowboys benefited from two controversial calls to beat the Lions by one point. On Sunday, Christie said that Campbell was attempting to get some revenge for last year.

"Now so because of that, you want to take your (anger) out over that while you're beating the hell out of these guys and rub it in? I don't think it's what pros do. But it's his prerogative; it's the reputation that he'll carry around," Christie said.

Look, maybe it was a little classless. But it’s also not fair to Campbell to say that’s his "prerogative." His method is to be aggressive, and if he got a little (emphasis on "little") out of hand in what the whole team probably viewed as a revenge game, then that’s fine.

Cowboys fans have a reputation for being thin-skinned, and Christie didn’t do anything to change that narrative.