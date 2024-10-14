Lions Coach Breaks Silence After Star Player's Horrifying Injury

It doesn't sound like Dan Campbell has a positive outlook for Aidan Hutchinson after a brutal injury.

The Detroit Lions star defensive end suffered a brutal lower body injury Sunday during a 47-9 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

For those of you who haven't seen the moment it happened, you can watch below, but be warned it's pretty tough to sit through.

Dan Campbell shares health update on Aidan Hutchinson.

Campbell spoke with the media after the game, and his update on Hutchinson's status was pretty ominous.

"It's tough. He's in good hands right now. He's being taken care of. He'll stay back here. Obviously, he's going to be down for a little while. That's tough. It's hard to lose someone like him but we'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best," Campbell said after the bittersweet victory.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone added, "It's obvious how good he is and how great of a player he is on the field and what he does for our team schematically and what type of season he was having. Just to see him in that situation it kind of just brings you back down to earth. We're playing a violent and dangerous sport … to see him go out like that is tough just from a human aspect."

The injury to Hutchinson is a major blow for the Lions. He's one of the best players in the entire league and the anchor of Detroit's really solid defense.

He was leading the NFL in sacks prior to the horrifying injury and appeared to be the early leader for DPOY. Now, it seems very unlikely he plays for a very long time, judging from the video and Campbell's comments.

We're wishing Hutchinson the best, and hoping for a very speedy recovery. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.