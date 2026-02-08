Damian Lillard’s All-Star Weekend Invite Shows How Little the Event Still Means

All-Star Weekend once carried at least a baseline level of prestige.

Make it make sense.

Damian Lillard has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2025 playoffs. He has spent the past ten months rehabbing a torn Achilles that effectively ended his time in Milwaukee.

Despite that, Lillard is now scheduled to take part in All-Star Weekend in Inglewood.

Names selected for this year’s event include Lillard, Devin Booker, Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Bobby Portis and Norman Powell.

All-Star Weekend was once tied, however loosely, to the idea of having actually played basketball during the season. It was a snapshot of the league at that point in the year.

That standard has collapsed to the point where a player with zero minutes logged can still be placed on the same stage as players who have been grinding through the schedule since October.

That reality immediately hit fans.

"Damian Lillard making an appearance without clocking in a single minute this season," one post read. Another was more blunt: "Fym (f**k you mean?) Damian Lillard man this league got it dawg."

The confusion was spelled out plainly by another fan: "You’re telling me Damian Lillard, who hasn’t played a second of basketball this season, got an invite to the three-point contest over Julian Champagnie?"

Lillard’s shooting credentials are not in question. The frustration surrounding Lillard centers on the process, or lack of one.

Fans openly questioned how selections are even made anymore.

As one reaction put it, "How the hell do you even qualify for the 3PT contest. Obviously it’s not based on how you are doing if they allow Damian Lillard into the contest."

All-Star Weekend once carried at least a baseline level of prestige.

Credibility for the events slipped off the cliff now that playing no longer appears to be a prerequisite.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela