Damian Lillard Suffers Torn Achilles, Leading Fans To Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave Bucks Soon

Doom and gloom hang over the Milwaukee Bucks after news of a devastating injury to Damian Lillard.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed on Monday that the 34-year-old star point guard suffered a torn Achilles injury in his left leg.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 versus the Indiana Pacers.

Seeing Lillard go down, the Bucks and their fans generally saw the injury as a death blow to their season, down 3-1 in the first-round series to the Pacers, with their last shot at saving their season coming with Tuesday's Game 5.

Giannis commented on the devastating injury Lillard suffered.

"[Lillard] wants to play in big games. He wants to help the team win," Giannis said.

"When you see a guy like that not able to walk on his own, you know this might be serious and then you kind of hope that it’s the best-case scenario. And for now, we just hope it’s the best-case scenario for him, for his health. That’s pretty much it. It’s tough."

Lillard's Achilles injury puts him a year away from returning to action if he follows the typical recovery timeline.

Looking ahead, Lillard will be turning 36 without hopes of returning until the 2026-27 season, and Milwaukee is likely in bad shape with Giannis as its only viable star.

While the Lillard news is awful for the player, it also creates a grim outlook on the Bucks' future and their ability to retain franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is under guarantee for two more years on his current contract, but other than him, Milwaukee seemingly has no other option to turn to.

The Mid-season trade acquisition of Kyle Kuzma has been a straight bum for the Bucks. Bobby Portis (signed through 2025-26 with a player option), Brook Lopez, and similar B-to-C-grade players in Milwaukee are on expiring contracts.

Naturally, with Giannis on an island, all eyes are on Antetokounmpo to start flexing his power over the franchise and to possibly demand a trade out, knowing he's far removed from a shot at another title should he stay with the Bucks.

Stars on the move have been a defining characteristic of the modern NBA, seemingly more than any other league. Simply put, All-Stars are skipping town for better opportunities.

After winning one NBA championship for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo may be looking elsewhere to win his next title; it's worth noting that winning a championship remains a top priority for the 30-year-old Greek Freak.

The Bucks are headed for a third consecutive year of being eliminated from the playoffs early, a massive disappointment coming off their 2021 NBA championship.

Is Giannis seemingly on his way out?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela