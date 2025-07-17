Damian Lillard Returns To Rip City, Re-Joins Trail Blazers in Thrilling Homecoming

Portland Trail Blazers icon Damian Lillard is returning to Rip City to rejoin his former team after a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Dame Time" was a hit in Portland, and Lillard ascended to become the Blazers' all-time leading scorer. In 2023, Lillard requested a trade after wanting to play for a team with better odds of winning a title than Portland.

Portland traded Lillard to Milwaukee in a three-team deal where Portland received Jrue Holiday (later traded), Deandre Ayton (waived), Toumani Camara, a 2029 draft pick and pick swaps for 2028/2030.

In the two years that Lillard departed Portland for Milwaukee, the perennial All-Star guard suffered ups and downs, with health becoming the primary concern after his short tenure.

Lillard, 35, is reportedly finalizing a three-year, $42 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers, hoping to make a splash return despite seemingly being out of action for a year after suffering an Achilles injury in April during the NBA postseason. He also sat out toward the end of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right leg.

For the NBA fan, seeing Lillard return to his beloved team of 11 seasons will be a feel-good story once Lillard's back in action.

When healthy, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds for Milwaukee last season.

Lillard's leadership and elite moments in clutch time defined his original stint in Portland.

This return home may be the proper send-off for an aging, ex-superstar player.

