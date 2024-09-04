Damar Hamlin Starting Is Perhaps Greatest Comeback Story In NFL History

The saddest story of the 2022 NFL season is now perhaps the most uplifting story of the 2024 season and both involve Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that Hamlin has won the team's starting free safety spot alongside strong safety Taylor Rapp for the regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

'God's Hands' On Damar Hamlin

And that's notable because it will be Hamlin's first start since Jan. 2, 2023, when he suffered a cardiac event and actually stopped breathing on the field during a game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

So 20 months after he lay motionless, intubated, and nearly dead on that field on national television, Hamlin is not only back but seemingly better than ever.

How's that for a comeback story?

"I think God's hands have been on Damar and his family and will continue to be," McDermott said Wednesday. "We're just extremely proud and full of gratitude to watch him go through what he's went through and where he is now."

Hamlin has actually started 13 games in the past and played in 34 games. But he made all those starts in 2022, before his cardiac event.

This is the first time Hamlin will start a game since that fateful night in Cincinnati. This is the first time Hamlin is starting a game because he has won the spot rather than is replacing an unavailable starter.

So, definitely uplifting. And improbable.

The fact is, there was speculation last season that Hamlin might not make the Bills roster at all as he continued to rehabilitate and recover from his attack. He survived roster cuts and played in five games.

McDermott: Hamlin Story ‘Incredible’

But this? This is next level.

"It's one thing to come back off of an ACL or a broken bone," McDermott said. "It's another thing to come back off of what he came back off of. Let alone just to decide to play football, contact football, in full pad, at the NFL level.

"I don't think I need to say anything more. It's incredible.

"What else can't this young man do?

So how did Hamlin, 26, get here?

It helps that the Bills purged their roster of multiple veteran starters in the offseason. Long-time starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were among those who are gone.

Hamlin Shows Consistency

That created an opportunity for Hamlin.

"I think consistency and opportunity," McDermott said. "The opportunity was there, he took advantage of it and was consistent. But a certain level of rapport with T-Rapp, and that's important as well at the safety position."

It'll be interesting to see how Hamlin plays. Those around him say he's not afraid in any way of a relapse. He is every bit the player he was before, and perhaps better because of his maturity and desire to overcome adversity.

And, yes, figuratively coming back from the dead to become an NFL starting safety qualifies as overcoming adversity.