WNBA Veteran Li Yueru Excited To Play With Paige Bueckers, Thinks She's ‘Cute’

WNBA veteran Li Yeuru has a new home in Dallas. And she's pumped to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.

"Yesterday with the news, a lot of friends told me, ‘Wow, you will play with Paige!’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do, mmm-hmm!’" Li gushed. "They said a lot of fans love her, and they said she's the best."

When a reporter asked Li about her first impressions of Page, Li said, "She's cute" — certainly not an answer you'd ever hear in the NBA. But OK.

"I just said hi this morning with her," Li continued. "So I hope we can do something on the court, and I hope we can build something together."

The Wings acquired Li from the Seattle Storm on Saturday after the 6-foot-7 center requested a trade in an attempt to get more playing time. Dallas snagged Li in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027.

"I don't feel I have enough time on the court," Li said last week. "I came here only to play the game. I'm really happy and appreciative because I know many teammates, I've made many new friends and know many different staff, coach. These really let me feel happy, and I'm so glad for that, but playing is one of the important things for me."

Originally from Changzhi, Shanxi, China, the 26-year-old began her pro hoops career in her home country before the Chicago Sky brought her to the U.S. in 2022. She also spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks.

"I just want to play," Li said. "I came to America only for one reason — just that I want to play basketball."

The Dallas Wings are currently last in the WNBA standings at 1-11. They'll attempt to snap their seven-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries.