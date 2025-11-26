Stars Drop '99 Throwback Jersey, Troll Sabres With Nod to Infamous Hull Goal

Sabres fans, you might want to look away...

There's always a lot of excitement anytime an NHL team drops a new third jersey, but I can't remember one that seemed to come with as much trolling as the one the Dallas Stars released this week.

On Tuesday, the stars showed off the latest addition to their jersey rotation, dubbed ‘The ’99."

That, of course, has nothing to do with the Great One and everything to do with the fact that the Stars won their only Stanley Cup in '99, which came on a controversial Brett Hull goal in triple overtime of Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres.

So, the getup pays homage to that era of the franchise with a re-colored version of that iconic set of uniforms the team wore in the 1990s and early 2000s when big names like Hull, Modano, Nieuwendyk, and Belfour were on the roster.

It's a great look, and given the constant desire for nostalgia, I wouldn't be shocked if someday that was the team's home jersey. Tons of teams are going back to '90s looks or variations thereof.

Anyway, on the inside of the collar, there's a little something that'll probably make a Sabres fan's eye twitch a little bit.

"3OT 1999" shouldn't need much of an explanation. But it doesn't seem like the team was done trolling just yet.

The controversy surrounding that Brett Hull goal in '99 had to do with whether or not his foot was in Buffalo goalie Dominik Hašek's crease.

It pretty clearly was, and did you see where Hull was standing in that announcement video?

Yup, right in the crease.

That's cheeky as hell.

The only thing that would've been cheekier would've been throwing those tarps on against the Sabres, which — to my surprise — they're not.

Given how much trolling there seemed to be, I didn't think they'd be able to resist the urge to break those bad boys out against Buffalo on New Year's Eve or in their season finale.

Especially since Buffalo has Lindy Ruff behind the bench like he was for Game 6, twenty-six years ago.