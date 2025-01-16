Dallas LGBT Youth Program Coordinator Willing To Go To Jail For Biological Males To Play On Girls' Team

A Texas school district official was caught on camera attempting to utilize "loopholes" in order to allow transgender students to participate in girls' sports.

A journalist for Accuracy in Media (AIM) went undercover as a parent who wanted her biological boy to play for the girls' soccer team. She met with Dallas Independent School District (ISD) LGBT Youth Program Coordinator Mahoganie Gaston, who attempted to skirt state laws and regulations in order to make it happen.

In 2021, Texas passed a law requiring K-12 students to compete only in sports that match their biological gender — in other words, the sex that's listed on the child or teen's birth certificate. So Gaston suggested the male student simply acquire an "updated" birth certificate.

Texas barred changing one’s sex on a birth certificate in 2024. But several states allow an individual not only to amend his or her sex on the document but also to choose an ambiguous "X" sex instead of "male" or "female."

"So if we have an updated birth certificate, and — I guess we are able to do that in New Jersey, and I think also in Virginia we can put even ‘X’ on the certificate. Would that be fine?" the journalist asked in the video.

Gaston responded: "They said birth certificate, they didn’t say original or updated. Always refining, you know. They find loopholes in everything."

Dallas School Official Attempts To Skirt State Law Regarding Transgender Student-Athletes

Mahoganie Gaston assured the undercover journalist that the trans student would be protected under Title IX and also promised the school district would "absolutely" support the transgender athlete in the event that he were to injure a girl while on the playing field.

"I tell people all the time, ‘I will go to jail for saving their child’s life,’" Gaston said. "I guess no conservative kids come out gay."

Although she claimed to be willing to go to jail, Gaston seemed confident that she would be shielded from legal repercussions — because of the optics.

"How would that look on the news? ‘LGBTQ advocate arrested for protecting a child,'" Gaston joked. "Think I’m going to have any trouble getting bailed out? I’m sure a lot of ACLU — I’m sure some lawsuits will be filed."

WATCH THE FULL INTERACTION:

Following this conversation, AIM President Adam Guillette confronted Gaston at her office and asked if she was purposely coaching parents on how to break state law. Gaston reportedly responded by closing the door, and Guillette was then escorted out of the building.

The Dallas ISD did not immediately respond to OutKick's request for comment.