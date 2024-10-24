Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Absent From Practice Due To Jury Duty, Could Miss Multiple Days

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was absent from Wednesday's practice after being selected for jury duty, which serves as a reminder that nobody, not even an All-Pro kicker in the National Football League, can escape the civic duty.

While missing one day of practice for a place kicker may not be a cause for serious concern, Aubrey may be absent from practice for a few more days.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Aubrey was selected for a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County. The case reportedly involves a second-degree strangulation charge.

It's worth noting that Aubrey's selection for the jury means that this was not a quick one-and-done circumstance. He is expected to be back in court on both Thursday and Friday, and the case could extend beyond Friday as well.

Thankfully for Aubrey and the Cowboys, courts typically don't operate on Sundays, which means he should be available for Dallas as it travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers this weekend.

To add another wrinkle into the interesting situation, the Cowboys allegedly attempted to get Aubrey out of jury duty, but he insisted that he would see it through. Now, whether or not he thought he would actually get selected for the jury, that's a different question.

Aubrey played soccer at Notre Dame and was in Toronto FC's MLS system after college. He stepped away from sports and took a job as a software engineer before getting the itch again and wanted to give football a shot which led him to an impressive two seasons in the USFL.

The rest is now history, as Aubrey was an All-Pro during his rookie campaign with the Cowboys last season. He managed to make the second-longest field goal in league history in September when he drilled a 65-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens.