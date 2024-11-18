Dallas Cowboys Go For Awful Fake Punt, Which Snowballs Into More Disaster Against Texans

Only the mistakes of the Dallas Cowboys can make someone feel better about having a terrible Monday.

The Cowboys have been cursed since before Monday Night Football's showdown against the Houston Texans when a piece of AT&T Stadium fell off and nearly hit people below. No injuries occurred.

READ: Massive Sheet Of Metal Falls From Roof Of AT&T Stadium Ahead OF MNF

On the field, Dallas faced more disaster, especially after they attempted a ‘fake punt’ on their side of the field (in the first quarter) to kick-start their Cooper Rush-led offense. And it failed. Miserably.

WATCH:

From the players on the sideline to the injured Dak Prescott watching from his luxury booth (and especially Dallas haters), everyone was left aghast by the failed fake punt.

It was Dallas' second failed fake punt of the season.

It's been a day worth forgetting in Arlington. Though unexpectedly, God gave the Cowboys a gift.

On the next drive after the failed punt, Cowboys safety Malik Hooker intercepted CJ Stroud to prevent the Texans from scoring.

CJ Stroud completely misread Nico Collins on the route and tossed it into Hooker's arms.

"Malik Hooker got a gift here," ESPN's Joe Buck said during the replay of the Cowboys safety's pick.

Surely, Dallas' woes must have ended there.

Certainly not.

On the ensuing drive, Cowboys interim quarterback Cooper Rush threw the ball back to the Texans, throwing it directly to cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.

Cowboys are gonna ‘Cowboy.’

Still struggling all year to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and now dealing with a shattered offense, the Cowboys' Monday woes will more than likely drag on for the rest of the week. Or the season.

Reactions to Dallas' bad first quarter were incredible.

