Dallas Cowboys' Primetime 'Choke Job' Against Bengals Headlined By Blocked Punt

Another Dallas Cowboys heartbreak hits primetime.

The Cowboys fumbled away a prime chance to win Monday night against the Bengals, capped by a brutal blocked punt that will haunt Dallas fans all season. The Bengals defeated Dallas, 27-20.

Not many people were hopeful about a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys offense facing off against Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase; however, the interim Cowboys QB made things interesting until Dallas basically gave the game away.

With two minutes left, tied at 20-20, the Cowboys expected a punt from the Bengals, but they blocked the kick.

The ball skittered around through Bengals territory, seemingly a gift for the Cowboys' special teams.

Instead, the blocked punt caromed off Cowboys special teamer and cornerback Amani Oruwariye, letting the Bengals swoop in to recover the loose ball.

What should have been a boost for Dallas turned into a major blunder — a classic case of a Cowboys disaster.

Cincinnati capitalized on the recovered punt.

On the third play of the Bengals' drive, Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for a catch-and-run, 40-yard touchdown.

Poor Jerry Jones had to watch the late-game collapse unfold before the Arlington home crowd.

Cowboys fans were gifted with different ways of watching their team collapse.

On the Simpsons broadcast on ESPN+, the play was recreated in the show's famed style of animation.

