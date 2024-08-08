CeeDee Lamb Provides Simple Response To Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Wide receivers around the NFL are collecting bank on an exploding market, leading to several big contracts around the league. One player who has yet to get a new deal is Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

As a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb has just one year left on his rookie contract. It was expected that Dallas would extend Lamb, who has been eligible for an extension since after last season, this off-season.

But that still hasn't happened. Unlike Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati – who also wants an extension – Lamb is playing on his one-year team option in 2024-25. Chase is still under contract for two more seasons.

Justin Jefferson, who was taken by the Minnesota Vikings five picks after the Cowboys picked Lamb in 2020, has already signed a four-year deal that pays $140 million.

Brandon Aiyuk is in a similar situation to Lamb, having also been taken in the first round in 2020, and it looks like the San Francisco 49ers would rather trade the fifth-year receiver rather than pay him.

However, it would be a shock to see the Cowboys let Lamb walk or force him onto the franchise tag next season, so what exactly is the holdup?

His price isn't going down; if anything, it keeps climbing, especially if the 49ers trade Aiyuk, and he signs an extension with a new team.

Despite that, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to hold firm. He told reporters on Thursday that there's no "urgency" to get a deal done with Lamb.

To which Lamb simply replied: "lol."

Not ideal to have your star wide receiver dropping "lol" on the team owner, but that's the situation in which the Cowboys now find themselves.

This is all their own doing, of course.

But they also have to make a decision on quarterback Dak Prescott, plus star defender Micah Parsons will be in the exact same situation as Lamb next off-season.

So, the Cowboys have some decisions to make. Apparently, though, a new contract for CeeDee Lamb isn't currently at the top of the priorities list.