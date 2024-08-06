Brandon Aiyuk And 49ers May Both Lose In Trade Of Wide Receiver

So Brandon Aiyuk could get traded after all. And, in a rare loss-loss scenario, this one could be far from what everyone envisioned.

This one has a chance to leave everyone nursing a bit of a sting.

The San Friancisco 49ers have engaged in conversations with multiple teams about trading Aiyuk in recent days. They're also allowing Aiyuk's representation to enter into contract talks with teams that might be interested in the wide receiver.

Can 49ers Be Better Without Aiyuk?

This all makes sense because Aiyuk wants a contract extension that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. And if he cannot get that from the 49ers, which so far he has not, he wants to be traded to somewhere he can.

According to multiple reports, multiple teams are interested. And the Niners have a deal in place with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on the trade compensation front, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

The issue is the contract, which is right now not done with either team.

Or any team.

So how is this problematic for everybody?

It's problematic for the 49ers because unless they get, say, Amari Cooper from the Browns in exchange for Aiyuk, they're going to be diminished from the team that went to the Super Bowl last season.

49ers Waited Too Long

Most teams don't lose a receiver who accounted for 1,342 receiving yards and scored 7 touchdowns and get better.

The Niners had multiple opportunities to trade Aiyuk at multiple times this offseason, including in March and April, but decided 30 days before the regular season begins that a trade might be the best route.

Yikes.

General manager John Lynch might have overplayed his hand here.

Aiyuk Wants To Play For Tomlin

Aiyuk, meanwhile, is going to walk away a winner on the contract front. We know this because he's going to have to agree to deal to be traded, and he's not taking something he'll be unhappy about.

But is he going to be happy with the money on a team he didn't originally want to be on?

Let's start with the fact Aiyuk wants to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to play for coach Mike Tomlin. The entire NFL knows this. The entire NFL also knows this is unlikely.

But it's a fact Aiyuk might instead end up 134 miles away playing for the Browns…which are one of, if not the most hated, rivals of the Steelers. So, instead of playing for Tomlin, the receiver might be playing against his favorite coach at least twice a year.

Aiyuk has also whispered his desire to play for the Washington Commanders because he and quarterback Jayden Daniels are longtime friends dating back to their Arizona State days together.

Jayden Daniels To Aiyuk Was A Thing

Daniels has been impressive in Washington's training camp, is starting the preseason opener this week, and is expected to be named the starter for the season.

But Aiyuk might instead be dealt to the New England Patriots where rookie quarterback Drake Maye, picked right behind Daniels, has been inconsistent in camp and has no real connection to Aiyuk.

So, in these cases, Aiyuk wants a big contract from a particular team. But he might not necessarily wind up with the team he wants to play for.

He also isn't going to be on a team as good as the 49ers.

Hail Mary By 49ers?

Because the Browns, Steelers, Patriots, and Commanders simply aren't as good as San Francisco with or without Aiyuk.

The best chance for everyone to win here?

Somebody – either the player or the team – caves and the 49ers sign Aiyuk.

The chances of that happening seem to be diminishing with each passing hour. But sometimes Hail Mary attempts work.