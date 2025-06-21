A New Career? Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Officially 1-0 As A Crew Chief

Based on winning percentage, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now one of the most successful crew chiefs in NASCAR history.

After a weekend south of the border, NASCAR hoofed it back to the states and all the way to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for some racing on the Tricky Triangle, Pocono Raceway.

But Earnhardt — who, of course, owns JR Motorsports, which competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — and one of his teams had a bit of a problem. The crew chief for young phenom Connor Zilisch's No. 88 Chevrolet, Mardy Lindle, was suspended due to a lugnut infraction that occurred in Nashville, per the Associated Press.

So, who better to hop on top of the pit box than Earnhardt himself?

Well, most people would argue someone with experience as a crew chief, but considering he has been around the sport his entire life, surely he could handle it.

And handle it he did.

Ziilisch took home his second win of his career, and his first on an oval (though, as he noted, Pocono isn't an oval in the traditional sense).

While Earnhardt seemed to be having a good time celebrating on top of the pit box and applauding his team for a job well done, he talked a little about how his current race weekend gig — broadcasting — doesn't compare to being behind the wheel or just being part of a team in general.

"I miss the thrill of competition, you know?" Earnhardt said. "I love broadcasting, don't get me wrong, but nothing compares to driving or just being, kind of, part of the team, and being an owner really doesn't deliver like this."

Man, if you're Dale, what do you do now? He was on top of the pit box as a one-off, but he might have a heater starting. Maybe he needs to find a way to keep this going.

Maybe see how it works out.