Dak Prescott Says He Shed Tears After Cowboys' Blowout Loss To Texans

Dak Prescott can do nothing but sit back and watch the Dallas Cowboys, which is something many folks in The Big D would call torture these days. The reality of the nightmare situation seems to have hit Prescott following the team's embarrassing 34-10 loss at home to the Houston Texans on Monday, which led the signal caller to shed tears, literally.

All jokes aside, Prescott being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a bum hamstring is understandably a tough pill to swallow for the former All-Pro. Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys, and the franchise recognized that by handing him a $240 million contract before the season began.

Not being able to help his mightily struggling team turn things around made him emotional on Monday night.

"The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me," Prescott told Dallas Morning News. "Boom, right. A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt. It’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does. I don’t want anything right now other than to let it suck."

The Cowboys are 3-7 on the season after picking up their fifth straight loss on Monday night. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush managed to throw for more than 354 yards against Houston, but Dallas' reeling defense continued to look like a shell of its former self.

While most Cowboys fans and even neutral fans were sold that Prescott cares deeply about the Cowboys and trying to take the team to that next level, him admitting that he cried after an early November loss in a game he didn't play in certainly proves it.

The Cowboys still have games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders on the slate, contests most would circle as potential wins, but as things stand right now, you'd be a fool to circle those games in ink.