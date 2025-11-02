Internet Ruthlessly Destroys Dabo Swinney After Pathetic Clemson Loss: REACTIONS

The internet is coming for Dabo Swinney's throat after Clemson fell to 3-5 on Saturday.

The Tigers lost 46-45 to Duke, and the criticism and backlash Swinney is facing has never been greater at any point in his career.

Granted, there was a wildly controversial pass interference call in the final minute of the game that allowed Duke to win. It was an atrocious call, but that alone doesn't absolve Dabo from the fact Clemson will be lucky to make a bowl game at this point.

College football fans crush Dabo Swinney after Clemson loses to Duke.

Dabo is an easy target for college football fans because he's rigid in his ways and is an old-school guy. The man doesn't like change, and it has come at a cost.

People were quick to pour it on after Clemson suffered its fifth loss of the season.

Dabo was also on fire in the postgame press conference joking that he could get fired at any point after the Duke loss.

I think it's safe to say that Clemson's time as an elite program is officially over. It's sad for college football purist to admit, but it's true.

Dabo might still be an awesome coach and a very entertaining guy, but let's call a spade a spade. Nobody fears playing the Tigers anymore.

Not sure there's been a program that has fallen off more during the NIL era than Clemson. Maybe Wisconsin, but the difference is Clemson was winning national titles not that long ago. Now, they're an afterthought.

Clemson closes out the season with games against Florida State, Louisville, Furman and South Carolina. Are there three more wins on the schedule? It appears tough to find. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.