Curt Cignetti Has A Reason For Not Showing Emotion, But Also Just Wants To Enjoy A Few Beers After A Win

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti explains his emotionless sideline approach, the pressure of a championship run, and why a simple beer is all he wants after big wins.

ATLANTA— He might not show it along the sidelines during a game, or even following a win, but Indiana's Curt Cignetti is still just a head coach that wants to enjoy a beer after a monumental moment. Oh, and he definitely smiles.

Known for his interesting facial expressions and demeanor, the Hoosiers head coach has found excitement in the journey, especially with his team just one win away from playing for a national championship.

From the moment he stepped foot on the Indiana campus, the work-ethic of Cignetti has stood out the most, which sometimes might come across as him not fully embracing his signature wins so far at Indiana.

Sitting at a podium on Thursday morning for the Peach Bowl press conference alongside Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, we even got to see a few chuckles from the Indiana head coach.

"I mean, there are a lot of times I am happy, I just don't show I'm happy," Cignetti noted. "And, if I'm going to ask my players, right, to play the first game, first play, to play 150 the same regardless of the competitive circumstances, then I can't be seen on the sideline high-fiving people and celebrating. Or, what's gonna happen? What's the effect gonna be?

"So, that's why I am like I am during the game. Plus, I have to make important decisions to manage the game. These decisions we have to make, in terms of game management, when to use a timeout, when not to use a timeout."

I think it's fair to say that during games, or press conferences, Curt Cignetti is not looking to get overwhelmed by the moment. I mean, look at what he has done during his coaching career, and how fast he has turned things around for Indiana.

Indiana Has Its Stoic Leader, Who Also Just Wants To Enjoy A Beer

Sure, maybe he wants to enjoy the moments a bit more. But, that would get away from what makes Cignetti so different in college football. It's as if he's playing poker and doesn't want to give away his tell.

All the man really wants to do following a win, besides start looking at the tape of their next opponent, is enjoy a few beers.

Unfortunately, due to his obligations with the media — yeah, sorry folks for ruining everything — Cignetti found himself being whisked away to multiple press conferences following the Rose Bowl win over Alabama.

"You know, people ask do you ever get to enjoy this?" Cignetti mentioned. "Last week, I asked Jeff Cake, ‘We just won the game and I got ten press conferences I gotta do after the game, when do I get to enjoy this’?

"No, I do smile, and I'm happy, at times."

If it weren't for Dan Lanning having garnered a few laughs from the Indiana coach this past week during a zoom availability, who knows when we would actually see the man laughing?

I'm only half-kidding here. It's not hard to notice how much fun Cignetti is having with this Indiana football team, whether that's following a win or during moments like today in Atlanta.

But, don't expect him to be cracking a smile before Friday's semifinal game against Oregon.

Maybe, if they defeat the Ducks, Cignetti will get the chance to sit in the locker room and have a few beers with his assistants.

First, he'll have to deal with us in the media.