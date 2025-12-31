Curt Cignetti Is Drops A Banger Of A Quote When Asked About Alabama's 'Mystique'

Indiana and Alabama face off in the Rose Bowl on Thursday.

If Curt Cignetti’s interview is any indication, his Indiana Hoosiers won’t ever be intimidated by facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the No. 1 team in the nation will take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. In years past, you’d expect to see that written the other way, but times have changed. Alabama, by a relative measure, has taken a step back from its usual dominance.

That doesn’t mean they are irrelevant now. Far from it ; with 16 recognized national championships, nearly 1,000 wins all time, dozens of college and pro Hall of Famers and a host of legendary coaches, the Crimson Tide will always hold special status in the history of the sport.

But Indiana’s players won’t care, if Cignetti is to be believed.

When asked what his players thought of Alabama’s vaunted pedigree, he was quick to insinuate they didn’t care.

"You probably know more about the mystique than they do. Our guys just know what they see on tape," Cignetti said.

How can you not love this guy?

Cignetti did not say that his team would treat Alabama as a joke, and his players have said in the past that he does a good job of keeping them grounded even during success.

But that doesn’t mean they will be afraid of the Tide or their "mystique." The Hoosiers are going to be amped to prove they earned the No. 1 overall seed and potentially send the Tide rolling all the way back to Tuscaloosa.

Is it Thursday yet?