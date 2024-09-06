Cubs, Yankees Fans Commemorate Anthony Rizzo's Wrigley Return With Massive Cup Snake

We live in a nation that is about as divided as it has ever been — except for that time when it actually did split up — so it's rare to see people with different points of view coming together for the greater good.

And by "greater good" I mean building a massive, kickass cup snake at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees paid a visit to Chicago's North Side on Friday — in what was Anthony Rizzo's first game back at Wrigley Field since being traded in 2021 — for the first game of a three-game weekend series against the Cubbies.

Both teams could use wins as they're both involved in their own battles in the standings. The Yankees are all but locked into the postseason and fighting the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Cubs are second in the NL Central but are still doing whatever they can to stay in the playoff hunt.

So, with wins at a premium, you'd think things would get a little testy between fans in the stands, especially after a few innings worth of brewskis.

Well, I'm happy to report that this wasn't the case (at least in one section) where Yankees fans and Cubs fans joined forces to build a magnificent cup snake.

If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye and make you want to join hands with your fellow man while singing "Kumbaya" I'm not sure what will.

I find cup snakes fascinating. Think how many cups it would take to build a cup snake that size and then multiply that by the cost of your average stadium beer. That cup snake has to cost about as much as the average SpaceX mission.

While that was a touching moment of ingenuity, cup stacking, and binge-drinking only one side could leave the friendly confines of Wrigley Field happy, and Friday that was Yankees fans.

The Cubs failed to raise the W flag, losing to New York by a score of 3-0. Rizzo — the man of the hour — went 1 for 3 with a walk.