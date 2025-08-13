Cubs Player Carted Off Field In First Game Back From IL Following Scary Injury

Cubs player's anticipated return gets cut dramatically short.

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya suffered a terrible break after coming back from an injury on Wednesday. 

The 26-year-old was carted off the field in the eighth inning — facing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre — after injuring his left knee when it buckled on his run to first base, trying to beat out a throw and stepping awkwardly on the base. 

Amaya immediately hit the ground and winced in pain while assistance was called to carry the young catcher off during the frightening scene. The player appeared in tears as he was carted off.

MIAMI - Miguel Amaya of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Amaya was playing in his first Major League game on Wednesday since May after suffering a strained oblique injury. He was lifted off the 60-day injured list this week. 

"Happy to be back with the team. Thank God (I’m) healthy," Amaya said on Tuesday, reacting to his anticipated return.

Before his injury,  Amaya had a batting average of .280 with 4 home runs, 25 RBIs and an .819 OPS in 27 games for the Cubs.

Chicago came into the contest with three catchers on the roster after Amaya's return, holding onto support at the position.

CHICAGO - Miguel Amaya of the Chicago Cubs rounds third base in a game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

