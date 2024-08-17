Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Announces He's Cancer Free

Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame great Ryne Sandberg's biggest victory has come at the age of 64, after he announced yesterday that he is cancer free.

The 10x All-Star second baseman took to social media on Friday to post a smiling photo alongside his wife as he declared it was time to "Ring The Bell!" which has become the symbolic gesture to announce when one has overcome the horrible disease.

SANDBERG WAS DIAGNOSED WITH PROSTATE CANCER

"Rang the Bell this morning! WE did it, WE won! What a Dream Team, family, doctors, friends, nurses, fans who supported myself and Margaret through the last 8 months! We feel so blessed from all the love, prayers and thoughts and positive words that have come our way! Modern medicine has come a long way so once again early detection is important. Annual doctor visits! Time to celebrate!" Sandberg wrote before adding the hashtag #GodIsGood.

The great news came just over six months after Sandberg publicly disclosed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I'm sure Sandberg would trade never winning a World Series for this past week's good news after acknowledging that his cancer diagnosis made him appreciate life in a different light.

SANDBERG MADE THE HALL OF FAME IN 2005

"My life changed a lot in 1984, but that's nothing compared to what had happened six months ago," Sandberg told the Cubs faithful during his statue unveiling ceremony at Wrigley Field.. "So, my thoughts today are instead about love, life, family and friends. My teammates fall into all those categories. But until my cancer diagnosis, I guess I never fully understood that."

Inducted into Cooperstown in 2005, Sandberg was one of the all-time greatest all-around players - being able to be good in multiple aspects of the game. After winning the NL MVP in 1984, Sandberg finished with a .285 average, 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 stolen bases in 16 seasons throughout the Majors.

Not only was he an inspiration on the playing field, but his cancer battle and ultimate victory is without a doubt an inspiring one for those facing similar struggles as well.