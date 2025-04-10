Cubs Fans Go Viral For 'Lady And The Tramp'-ing A Hot Dog, And Apparently Aren't Even Together

There's nothing quite like going to a baseball game, kicking back, and downing a hot dog, but a pair of Chicago Cubs fans took it a bit further by doing their best Lady and the Tramp impression, which was caught on camera.

And believe it or not, they may not even be the wildest part of the story.

Cubs fans were fired up on Opening Day — as you could see when OutKick's own Ricky Cobb, host of The Ricky Cobb Show, headed down to Wrigley Field to kick off the season — and those good vibes have continued as the team has had a decent start to the season and is a half game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead as of Thursday afternoon.

Apparently, the vibes were even good enough during the Cubs' 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday that a couple of fans recreated the iconic spaghetti scene from the aforementioned Disney animated classic.

That's… Nice? I guess…

It's just a young couple happy to be spending time at the ballpark and sharing a glizzy. Nothing to see here.

…

…What's that? They're allegedly not a couple and only met that day, and the woman has a boyfriend at home?

Oh, boy…

According to The New York Post, after the clip went viral, two people claiming to be the pair in the video called into Chicago sports station 670 The Score's Spiegel & Holmes show and revealed that they were essentially strangers.

The guy — who called himself Robbie — said that he and the woman — whose name is apparently Tristen — were both a few dogs deep and decided to tag-team the last one instead of letting it go to waste.

"I actually didn’t know that this is going to go viral, so my boyfriend at home is going to be pretty upset about it," said Tristen.

Oh no. That's not going to be a fun discussion.

However, they claim they never actually met in the middle of the dog and instead switched to eating popcorn, although they did cop to trying to throw popcorn in each other's mouths, which I suppose makes it slightly better.

Eh, maybe not.