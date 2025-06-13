Cubs Broadcasters Stunned Into Silence By Justin Turner's Fake Testicles Celebration

When you're a broadcaster, especially a baseball broadcaster, your job is to keep talking, even if there's not much conversation fodder to be found.

However, if you want to stun a broadcast booth into silence, it turns out that all you need is a fake ballbag.

The Chicago Cubs were taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night, and during the game, Cubs play-by-play announcer Boog Sciambi had to do a live read for the Mike's Hard Lemonade Fan of the Game, which on Thursday went to none other than Cubs infielder Justin Turner.

"Our fan of the game, brought to you by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, for the love of lemonade, and it’s you, Justin Turner, you are our fan of the game!" Sciambi said over a clip of Seiya Suzuki celebrating his home run with Turner, who was standing in the tunnel back to the clubhouse… and had a fake scrotum dangling from his belt as he jumped up and down in slow-motion.

As is often the case with novelty scrotums, what followed was a deafening silence from Sciambi and commentator Jim Deshaies that lasted for just over 30 seconds, with neither one talking again until the next at bat was completely over.

I mean, baseball broadcasts have a lot of silence and dead air, but 30+ seconds of no talking is still an eternity.

Maybe, they had to have been holding the cough button down and laughing their asses off, because Turner's celebration — with what may or may not have been a screen-used prop from the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly classic Step Brothers — was hilarious.

Speaking of which, we've seen so many prop celebrations in the MLB as of late, dugouts are starting to look like Carrot Top shows.

It was a hilarious movement, and I think the cameraman may think twice about tightening the shot if he sees Turner down in the tunnel after a home run again.