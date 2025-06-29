Each Batter In Cubs-Astros Kyle Tucker Trade Homers In Same Game During His Return To Houston

Every hitter in the Tucker deal left the yard in Houston on Saturday.

With the Chicago Cubs playing visitors to the Houston Astros for a three-game series this weekend, Kyle Tucker is facing off against his former club for the first time after being dealt to the Windy City.

The Tucker deal was one of the most notable of the offseason, with the Cubs getting a reliable bat and three-time All-Star. At the same time, the Astros received infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and top infield prospect Cam Smith in the deal.

Every player involved in the trade, outside of Wesneski, contributed to Saturday night's contest in Houston by going yard in one of those ironic yet magical baseball moments.

Smith was responsible for the first home run of the evening when he gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, which the Cubs answered in a major way during the top of the fourth frame.

After Chicago retook the lead at 4-2 after a couple of solo shots and an RBI single from Ian Happ, Tucker stepped to the dish and hit a line-drive homer to right field to make it a 7-2 game.

Paredes rounded out the trio of linked home runs in the eighth inning when he hit a 328-foot homer in what was Houston's final run of the night, which went the Cubs' way in the tune of a 12-3 final score.

Tucker has played in 82 of the Cubs' 83 games this season and has been very solid at the plate, batting .291 on the year to go along with 17 long balls, 52 RBI, and a team-leading 90 hits. The Cubs as a whole have hit the second-most home runs of the year with 124, seven fewer than the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with 131.