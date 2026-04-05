Cubs Announcer Uses Clever Choice Of Words After Guardians Catcher Gets Hit In The Nuts

Happy Easter everyone! The day we celebrate the Resurrection, spend time with families and watch MLB catchers take a fastball to the nuts.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs were providing their fans with some pleasant afternoon entertainment on an otherwise dreary day in the Guardian City. Bo Naylor was behind the plate for Cleveland.

I’m of the opinion that catchers play the hardest position in baseball for many reasons, not the least of which they have to deal with a ball that's either coming at them at 100 mph, or changing directions in mind-bending ways. And doing it while squatting? Yeah, you won’t catch me doing that.

Unfortunately, despite the catcher’s best efforts, they lose sight of that ball on occasion. When that happens, they frequently find out the ball hits them in the worst of areas.

Or, as Cubs television play-by-play caller Jim Deshaies put it, "the Easter Basket."

Ouch. As a man, I can’t help but wince seeing that happen.

Props to Deshaies for finding a way to elegantly describe a rather sensitive situation on the spot. Seems like Chicago hired the right man for the job.

To make things worse for Naylor, he had to watch his offense muster only one hit as they lost to the Cubs 1-0 . Naylor himself went 0-4 on top of finding an unwanted egg in the Easter basket.

Hopefully the rest of his Easter Sunday goes better than that.