Former Assistant College Basketball Coach Accused Of Being A Pimp While At Cal State Bakersfield

Police say a sting operation led to trafficking allegations, drugs, firearms and nearly 600 child pornography images as the former Cal State Bakersfield assistant awaits a March 13 hearing.

When Cal State Bakersfield fired assistant basketball coach Kevin Mays last year, the college sports world wondered how bad the accusations could end up being.

Last June, former head coach Rod Barnes hired Mays as a temporary assistant for the RoadRunners, and he was being paid $3,000 a month in his role. It was only a few months later that Cal State Bakersfield would find itself in the beginning stages of a scandal that now awaits a court date for the former assistant coach.

On August 29, head coach Rod Barnes received an email from an anonymous source, detailing that Kevin Mays had been involved in sex trafficking, and if the coach did not do something about this, the entire staff would be outed for being complicit.

ESPN was first to report certain details in the police complaint.

Mays played for Cal State Bakersfield from 2014 to 2016.

After receiving the email, Barnes sent it directly to the Cal State Bakersfield human resources department, where it was then turned over to the university police department. This is when a full-fledged investigation began.

According to the complaint, police worked to get in touch with the anonymous source of information, which led to further claims that Kevin Mays had trafficked the victim for alleged sex work.

One of the ways in which police were able to gain further information was based upon a rental car that Kevin Mays used, which the victim/sex worker had used for travel, also leading to police discovering a DUI charge tied to the vehicle.

The university had a reported contract with Enterprise Car Rentals, which allowed police to get ahold of the documents pertaining to that specific car.

The tipping point came when police set up a sting operation for the alleged victim, which was held at a Sacramento hotel room. When police interviewed the alleged victim, it was stated that Kevin Mays was her ‘boyfriend’, which also led to detectives to discover communications between the assistant coach and alleged victim.

Once Mays' car was searched, police discovered drugs and multiple firearms. Then, when executing a search warrant on his phone, police found nearly 600 images of child pornography.

In the weeks following his arrest, Cal State Bakersfield athletic director Kyle Conder and head basketball coach Rod Barnes were no longer employees of the university.

The college sports community was stunned by the allegations at the time, and now it's all starting to make sense as to why the school moved so quickly to remove Kevin Mays, along with anyone connected to the hiring of the former assistant basketball coach.

Currently, Mays is awaiting a preliminary hearing that is scheduled to take place on March 13.