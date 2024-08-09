CrossFit Games Will Continue Despite Death Of Competitor During First Event

The 2024 CrossFit Games will continue as scheduled, despite the death of Serbian competitor Lazar Dukic during the first event on Thursday.

Dukic drowned in Marine Creek Lake during the swimming portion of event No. 1 in Fort Worth, Texas. He had completed a 3.5-mile run with a pack of competitors and was nearing the end of an 800-meter open water swim when he went underwater.

Emergency and law enforcement personnel recovered the 28-year-old's body about an hour later, according to Forth Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek.

The remainder of Thursday's events were canceled. But organizers decided that the Games would go on as planned starting Friday.

"After careful thought and many conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Dukic's family, it's been decided that the CrossFit Games will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas," organizers said in a statement.

CrossFit said on social media it was heartbroken by the tragic event and was doing everything it could to support the family.

Lazar's brother, Luka Dukic, is also a competitor in this year's Games. Early Friday morning, Luka posted a gut-wrenching photo on Instagram of the two hugging.

A GoFundMe established for Dukic's family has raised more than $308,000, as of Friday afternoon.

The CrossFit Games Must Go On?

Fan reaction on social media has been mixed — with some applauding the decision to continue competition and others criticizing CrossFit for choosing money over the athletes' well-being.

But in a post on Instagram, the organization says the best way to honor Dukic's memory is to come together in competition.

"The first instinct is to shut down. To isolate. To mourn," the caption reads. "But the only cure for grief is to grieve. And the best way to grieve is together. In our community, coming together to do hard things is how we pay tribute. In this spirit, we have decided to move forward with the 2024 CrossFit Games."

Friday's events began with a tribute, dedicating the weekend to Dukic. Additionally, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city has coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those who might need it.

Despite these efforts, CEO Don Faul and CrossFit will have a lot of questions to answer in the coming days. Namely, why the proper safety measures and lifeguard personnel were not in place and what the organization plans to do to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

The CrossFit Games is an annual event that seeks to crown "the fittest man and the fittest woman on Earth." Held in Madison, Wis., the past six years, this is the first time the Games were held in Fort Worth.