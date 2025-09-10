Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make His First Appearance In America In Over A Decade In World Cup Tune-Up

Cristiano Ronaldo has not played soccer in the United States since 2014, but it appears that surprising streak could be coming to an end very soon.

According to Fox Sports, the U.S. men's national team is set to play a friendly against the Ronaldo-led Portuguese national team in Atlanta in March. The report also indicates that the USMNT is trying to finalize another friendly during the same International break to take on Belgium, either in Atlanta or the Washington D.C. area.

Ronaldo actually playing in said friendly will not be determined until that matchday, of course, but he is expected to be the leader of Portugal yet again heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo's 2014 appearance in the U.S. came while he was playing for Real Madrid at the club level. He came on as a substitute in the match against Manchester United held at Michigan Stadium that August.

While Ronaldo's streak of not playing in the U.S. would have likely come to an end with the 2026 World Cup being contested in North America, and mostly in the States, the USMNT playing a friendly against Portugal in the lead-up is a brilliant move.

The 2026 World Cup is, without question, the largest and most important soccer event in the history of the United States. While the build-up and hype will be at an unfathomable level in the handful of months before the tournament starts in June, landing a friendly against Portugal on home soil will not only add to the anticipation but serve as a measuring stick for the USMNT heading into the group stage.

According to CBS Sports, Ronaldo has not even been photographed in the United States since 2017, when German newspaper Der Spiegel revealed allegations that he raped model Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas in 2009. The player and his team have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Americans kick off their three-game group stage slate on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Groups will be announced during December's draw.