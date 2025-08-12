Pro Cricket Player's Plan To Put His OnlyFans Logo On Bat Shut Down By Governing Body

We've got a controversybrewing in the world of cricket, and it has to do with a player who wanted to put his OnlyFans logo on his cricket bat.

No, that's not a euphemism.

Tymal Mills is a bowler who plays cricket for England on the international stage and the Sussex club.

Now, I have recently stumbled upon a cable channel that shows nothing but cricket 24/7. I have watched it, but I still have pretty much no idea what the hell is going on. Still, it's kind of cool.

I know enough to tell you that a bowler is essentially cricket's version of a pitcher.

Mills is also a batsman (self-explanatory), and he had an idea for something he could do with his bat in The Hundred, a professional cricket league that uses a format called 100-ball cricket.

He decided to put a logo promoting his OnlyFans account on his bat.

Now, this isn't that kind of OnlyFans. According to the BBC, Mills insists that his account is safe and that the idea was to give fans "a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer."

Now, that's all well and good, but as you're no doubt aware, OnlyFans has a bit of a reputation. Most of the content isn't exactly a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a cricketer.

Mills needed the approval of the England and Wales Cricket Board, which runs The Hundred, to put the logo on his bat, and as you might expect, they're not giving it to him.

The EWCB, unsurprisingly, is reported to have felt that OnlyFans branding didn't jibe with the family-friendly cricket product they're trying to put out.

But I think Mills should be commended for his entrepreneurial spirit. I like that he's using any opportunity he can to further his side hustle.

Just maybe think about switching over to Patreon or some other platform.