Louisville Fans Were Big Mad During Loss To Creighton, Game Stopped After Drink Thrown On Court

LEXINGTON, KY -- All 18,000 or so Louisville fans who made the short trip to Rupp Arena to watch their team play Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday headed for the exits before the final buzzer, as the Cardinals were pecked all game long by the Blue Jays.

In an 89-75 loss, there wasn't much Louisville could do to stop Creighton from the perimeter, or even in the paint, if we're being honest. If the final score wasn’t an indicator, the box score surely was. Four players scoring double-digits for the Blue Jays and shooting over 40% from the 3-point line will wreck any opponent.

Jamiya Neal was a thorn in the side of Louisville coaches, along with the fans watching from the stands.

All this came to a head in the second half, as Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey was called for a technical foul, leading to the partisan crowd losing its mind. One fan even wasted a $5 bottle of water, throwing it toward the Creighton bench.

This matchup never felt close, no matter how hard the Louisville crowd tried to rally its team in the second half. Creighton was just a better basketball team, from start to finish, which certainly agitated the fans who made the drive to Rupp Arena.

Coach Greg McDermott has Creighton playing some of its best basketball at the right time, and Thursday's mismatch in the paint was another calling card that could cause top-seeded Auburn problems on Saturday.

The season came to an end for Louisville in disappointing fashion, with Kelsey making sure not to let the officials leave town without an earful.

For the Creighton fans who made the trek from Omaha to Louisville, it was well worth it, with a potential matchup against Auburn on Saturday. If there is one team that could send the Tigers home early, it might just be the Blue Jays.

The first ugly game of the NCAA Tournament is out of the way.