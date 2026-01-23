Maple Leafs Coach Shocks Everyone By Revealing Frankenstein Stitches From Gnarly Gym Injury

Berube's shocking injury comes just before a massive game for his Maple Leafs

There's a lot of talk about Friday's Maple Leafs-Golden Knights game, as it marks Vegas forward Mitch Marner's first game in Toronto as a visitor.

So it would take something big — like a coach revealing a massive head wound that he suffered in a gym accident — to get people to talk about anything else.

…What's that?

…Oh, we have one of those.

Maple Leafs bench boss Craig Berube addressed the media on Friday, and you could see from the moment he sat down that he had a heck of a shiner.

READ: SIDNEY CROSBY MAY HAVE BENT TIME AND SPACE TO SCORE THIS GOAL

Nothing too crazy for Chief; he was a force to be reckoned with in his playing days.

"I'll address it because people will see it tonight," Berube began. "It's just that I had an accident in the gym yesterday. The other guy looks way worse."

Classic.

Berube put everyone at ease, but I don't think that prepared them for what was under that Maple Leafs hat.

Hang on, that was quick. Let's see it again.

Good lord! I thought he'd have a bandage on his head, not Frankenstein's monster stitches.

What does he do in the gym? Juggle chainsaws?

That is bordering on Massive Head Wound Harry territory.

Glad to see Berube is doing okay, and it goes to show just how tough he still is. If I had a gash like that, I wouldn't be behind an NHL bench that next night.

…I'm not behind an NHL bench on any nights — I am open to offers — but you get what I mean.

Maybe seeing their coach gut it out through this will galvanize the Leafs, who could use a kick in the pants to finish strong going into the Olympic break.

They're currently sixth in the Atlantic Division, three points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.